SUN PRAIRIE

Despite strong play in the second half, the Janesville Craig girls soccer team could not find its way into the victory column Thursday.

Sun Prairie scored twice in the first half en route to a 3-0 Big Eight Conference victory.

Craig (3-6 overall, 0-4 Big Eight) got 16 saves Abby Trapp.

“We’ve kind of gone through the gauntlet so far in the conference with West, Memorial, Verona and now Sun Prairie,” Craig coach Casey Berg said.

“But like I told the girls afterward, I feel like as a team we’re right there. We’re one touch or one bounce away from a win.

“What I’m most happy about is that we’ve found a toughness as a team that we were lacking early on in the season. And I know at some point the schedule will turn a little more favorable for us.”

Craig is scheduled to play host to crosstown rival Janesville Parker on Tuesday.

SUN PRAIRIE 3, CRAIG 0

Janesville Craig 0 0 — 0

Sun Prairie 2 1 — 3

First Half

SP—Lucy Strey, 8:00. SP—Josie Langhans, 11:00.

Second Half

SP—Strey, 45:00.

Saves—Abby Trapp (C) 16, Lily Schellpfeffer (SP) 7.

