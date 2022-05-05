HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER Sun Prairie blanks Janesville Craig in Big Eight girls soccer Gazette staff May 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUN PRAIRIEDespite strong play in the second half, the Janesville Craig girls soccer team could not find its way into the victory column Thursday.Sun Prairie scored twice in the first half en route to a 3-0 Big Eight Conference victory.Craig (3-6 overall, 0-4 Big Eight) got 16 saves Abby Trapp.“We’ve kind of gone through the gauntlet so far in the conference with West, Memorial, Verona and now Sun Prairie,” Craig coach Casey Berg said.“But like I told the girls afterward, I feel like as a team we’re right there. We’re one touch or one bounce away from a win.“What I’m most happy about is that we’ve found a toughness as a team that we were lacking early on in the season. And I know at some point the schedule will turn a little more favorable for us.”Craig is scheduled to play host to crosstown rival Janesville Parker on Tuesday.SUN PRAIRIE 3, CRAIG 0Janesville Craig 0 0 — 0Sun Prairie 2 1 — 3First HalfSP—Lucy Strey, 8:00. SP—Josie Langhans, 11:00.Second HalfSP—Strey, 45:00.Saves—Abby Trapp (C) 16, Lily Schellpfeffer (SP) 7. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Craig Girls Soccer Casey Berg Socail_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Criminal complaint: Suspect in Janesville workplace homicide said he didn't know victim's name, intended to kill him Medical examiner names victim in Janesville workplace homicide; $1 million bond set: Court records Kohl's at Janesville mall reopens after store fire brought monthlong closure To mow or 'No-Mow' this May? That is the question Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form