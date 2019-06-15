Melia Moyer stopped back-to-back penalty kicks in a shootout to lift the Oregon Panthers over the Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes in the WIAA Division 2 girls soccer state championship Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

The Panthers (18-0-2) won the shootout 4-1, clinching their second state title and an unbeaten season.

Oregon and Whitefish Bay were tied 1-1 after 90 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods.

The Blue Dukes (24-2-1) took the lead just after halftime, when Belle Patzer slid home an end line pass from Maggie Starker in the 49th minute.

Oregon equalized about two minutes later as Hanna Rohrer's free kick from 23 yards away snuck under the crossbar.

Whitefish Bay outshot Oregon 24-8 prior to the shootout, but Moyer was up to the challenge. The junior keeper finished with 10 saves.

Catholic Memorial 1, Edgewood 0--Substitute Emma Kober nodded home a short goal three minutes after entering the game as the Crusaders (26-4-1) won the Division 3 title for their 11th championship in 15 state appearances.

In the 35th minute, Edgewood keeper Elle Meriggioli attempted to clear a ball off the goal line. The ball popped to Kober, who headed it over the keeper's gloves.

Edgewood finished 18-4-2.

Muskego 2, DSHA 1--The Warriors struck for two goals in the second half to overturn a one-goal deficit and win the Division 1 title.

Jackie Jares connected from the left corner of the penalty area at 74:17, with Summer Malinauskas giving Muskego (18-4-2) the lead less than two minutes later.

The Warriors won their first championship.

Divine Savior Holy Angels (14-8-4) took the lead in the 51st minute on Tess Phillips' long-range effort from the right of goal.

The Prairie School 2, Oostburg 0--Freshman Jill Decker scored twice as the Hawks (19-3-2) won the Division 4 title--their first since 2016.

The Prairie School outshot Oostburg (18-3-4) 16-4.