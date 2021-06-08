The season came to end Tuesday for Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker’s girls soccer teams.
Craig came up just short in a 2-1 loss to Watertown in a WIAA Division 1 regional game.
Parker was blanked 13-0 by Kettle Moraine, also in a D1 regional game.
The Cougars trailed 2-0 at the half by got a goal in the 46th minute from Liz Pierson to cut the lead to one.
Craig coach Casey Berg said his team had a couple of chances to score over the final 40 minutes but could not find the back of the net.
”We pretty much controlled the game the second half,” Berg said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t finish on a couple of good passes in the middle.
”And it’s never fun losing, especially when it ends your season. The girls played hard, but we came up short.”
Abby Trapp finished with nine saves for Craig.
At Kettle Moraine, Parker had no answer for the top-seeded Lasers.
Kettle Moraine jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one half.
”They’re a very skilled and tactical team,” Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said of Kettle Moraine.
”It was really hot and humid, but I was really proud of the play of our seniors. They’ve meant so much to this program.”
Isabella Toberman made 22 saves for Parker.
WATERTOWN 2, CRAIG 1Watertown 2 0—2
Janesville Craig 0 1—1
First HalfW—20:00. W—40:00
Second HalfC—Liz Pierson (Lily Campbell) 46:00
Saves—Abby Trapp (C) 9
KETTLE MORAINE 13, PARKER 0Janesville Parker 0 0—0
Kettle Moraine 10 3—13
Saves—Isabella Toberman (P) 22