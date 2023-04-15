Soccer roundup: Patterson, LeRoy net hat tricks for Big Foot/Williams Bay, Evansville in wins GAZETTE STAFF Apr 15, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leeza Patterson had a hat trick Friday night for the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer co-op in her team's 3-2 nonconference win over Dodgeville. Caylie Wanat assisted Patterson on one of her goals.Evansville 6, Edgerton 0 — Jayden LeRoy added three more goals to her season tally for the Blue Devils in their win Thursday night over the Crimson Tide.Hanna Johnson assisted three of the Evansville goals and scored one of her own, while Emma Stuart had a goal and two assists.EVANSVILLE 6, EDGERTON 0Evansville;3;3—6Edgerton;0;0—0FIRST HALFEv—Stuart (Johnson), 17th minute. Ev—Speich (Stuart), 19th minute. Ev—LeRoy (Johnson), 22nd minute.SECOND HALFEv—LeRoy (Johnson), 49th minute. Ev—LeRoy. Ev—Johnson (Stuart), 64th minute.Bookings—YC: Hanson (Ev), 65th minute. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now County board members walk out as race again becomes issue Godfather of the Go Kart: Janesville business icon Fred Fox capitalized on motorsport craze The week that was: (Not) standing against racism, a UAW labor deadlock and a Go Kart Godfather Public record for April 14, 2023 Stores along Janesville's 'grocers row' rally for customers