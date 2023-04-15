01STOCK_SOCCER

Leeza Patterson had a hat trick Friday night for the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer co-op in her team's 3-2 nonconference win over Dodgeville. Caylie Wanat assisted Patterson on one of her goals.

  • Evansville 6, Edgerton 0 — Jayden LeRoy added three more goals to her season tally for the Blue Devils in their win Thursday night over the Crimson Tide.
