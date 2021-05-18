Playing shorthanded to start the game cost Janesville Craig’s girls soccer team Tuesday night.
With several girls playing on the junior varsity team at a different location, Craig started its game against Madison West a player short and saw the Regents score three first-half goals in a 4-0 Big Eight Conference win.
Craig got 19 saves from goalkeeper Abby Trapp but could not overcome an early deficit.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “Not one of them complained or said a thing. They just went out and competed hard.
“We had to start the game down a player because I had to use some varsity players to fill out our JV team, and the bus could not get them to our game in time for the start.”
Berg praised the play of freshmen Lily Campbell and Grace Brown, and said Trapp played exceptional in goal.
Craig hosts Verona on Thursday.
WEST 4, CRAIG 0Janesville Craig 0 0—0
Madison West 3 1—4
Saves—Abby Trapp (C) 19