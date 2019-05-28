A big offensive showing by Waunakee ended the Janesville Parker girls soccer team’s season on Tuesday.

Top-seeded Waunakee (15-2-2) made quick work of the Vikings in the Division 1 regional semifinal game, scoring six goals in the first half before adding four more in the second.

Anne Dotzler scored a pair of goals and added an assist for the Warriors over 16th-seeded Parker, which finishes the season 0-14-2.

WAUNAKEE 10, PARKER 0Parker 0 0—0

Waunakee 6 4—10

First halfW—Anne Dotzler (Grace Johnson). W—Dotzler (Maddie Farnsworth). W—No report. W—Kyle Basset. W—No report.

Second halfW—No report. W—No report. W—Sarah McLaughlin. W—McLaughlin (Dotzler). W—Reese Hooker.

Saves not reported.

Mukwonago 2, Badger 1—Emma Andler scored in the 55th minute as the fourth-seeded Indians escaped with a win over the 13th-seeded Badgers.

Badger (9-11-1) hung around despite being outshot 19-5.

Mukwonago took the lead on Sydney Langer’s goal in the 32nd minute, but Badger answered three minutes later through Brittany Gestrich.

The score remained 1-1 until Emily Glusick set up Andler for the go-ahead goal.

Mukwonago (12-5-2) will host Madison East in a regional final Saturday.

MUKWONAGO 2, BADGER 1Badger 1 0—1

Mukwonago 1 1—2

First halfM—Sydney Langer, 32:00. B—Brittany Gestrich (Kristen Guyon), 35:00.

Second halfEmma Andler (Emily Glusick), 55:00.

Saves—Taryn Sproul (B) 9, Parker Donahugh (M) 2. Shots—B 5, M 19. Shots on goal—B 3, M 11. Corners—B 1, M 4. Offsides—B 0, M 6. Fouls—B 5, M 9.

Division 2

Milton 9, Portage/Poynette 2—After allowing a goal in the second minute of the game, Milton goalie Ginny Attwood and the Red Hawks took control.

Milton tied the game in the 15th minute with a goal from Shelby Mack-Honold. Attwood stopped a penalty kick to keep the game tied at one, and the Red Hawks went on to add eight more goals.

Junior Alex Rodenberg had a hattrick for the Red Hawks, who advance to play third-seeded Monona Grove in a regional final on Saturday.

MILTON 9, POYNETTE/PORTAGE 2

Poynette/Portage 1 1—2

Milton 3 6—9

First halfP—Abby Leeland. M—Shelby Mack-Honold. M—Courtney Weberpal. M—Makenzie Long.

Second halfM—Chloe Buescher. M—Alex Rodenberg. P—Hanna Walters. M—Long. M—Rodenberg. M—Rodenberg (Buescher). M—Mackenzie Deuel.