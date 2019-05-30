Megan Christens and Breana Sendelbach scored two goals each Thursday to lead Evansville High’s girls soccer team to a 7-0 win over Melrose-Mindoro in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game.

Fifth-seeded Evansville plays at fourth-seeded Mount Horeb at 1 p.m. Saturday in a regional final game.

The Blue Devils scored three times in the first half and added four more in the second.

Irelyn Baumberger had two saves to earn the shutout win.

In other area soccer games that were not reported, Whitewater advanced to a regional final game with a 2-0 win over East Troy in Division 3.

Tenth-seeded Whitewater plays at second-seeded New Berlin West at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay co-op team shutout Delavan-Darien 4-0 in a Division 3 regional semifinal.

Fifth-seeded Big Foot/Williams Bay plays at fourth-seeded Shorewood on Saturday.

Edgerton’s season came to an end with a 7-2 loss to Lodi in a Division 3 regional semifinal.

EVANSVILLE 7, MELROSE-MINDORO 0Melrose-Mindoro 0 0—0

Evansville 3 4—7

First HalfE—Zoe Winter 11:00. E—Megan Christens (Melanie Wallisch) 15:00. E—Breana Sendelbach (Abby Eftemoff) 36:00

Second HalfE—Taylor Acker (Eftemoff) 44:00. E—Sendelbach (Eftemoff) 47:00. E—Christens (Lily Michel) 51:00. E—Ashley Belk 84:00.

Saves—Haley Brush (MM) 15, Irelyn Baumberger (E) 2