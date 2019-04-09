01STOCK_SOCCER

Jenna Prah scored four goals to lead Whitewater to a 6-0 victory over visiting Janesville Parker in a nonconference girls soccer match Tuesday afternoon.

The Whippets led 2-0 at halftime.

Meikayla Korf scored a goal and added an assist for the Whippets.

"She was hard to contain," Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said of Prah. "We were not very organized in the first half."

Rosienski did see positive signs from the Vikings.

"Mia Clarquist along with Baleigh Pajerski were a good combination in the middle of the field," Rosienski said. "We just couldn't convert in the final third."

Parker (0-5-1) will play at Oconomowoc on Friday in another nonconference game.

WHITEWATER 6, PARKER 0

Parker;0;0--0

Whitewater;2;4--6

First Half

W--Meikayla Korf (unassisted). W--Jenna Prah (Carmen Kraayvanger).

Second Half

W--Prah (unassisted). W--Prah (Jaden Henneman). W--Kraayvanger (unassisted). W--Prah (Korf).

No save statistics or goal times provided.

