For the second straight game, Janesville Craig's girls soccer team turned up the intensity in the second half en route to a win.
Liz Pierson scored three goals and Grace Brown added a goal and four assists to lead the Cougars to a 6-1 win over Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight Conference match.
Craig led 2-0 at half before taking control the second half.
"None of us were pleased with the way we played the first half," Craig coach Casey Berg said. "We were sloppy and not creative at all.
"The second half, we did a much better job of stretching them out and moving the ball, but we're going to have to play much better moving forward than we did tonight."
Pierson, a sophomore, scored both first-half goals and her hat trick concluded the scoring in the 82nd minutes.
Craig hosts Sun Prairie tonight.
CRAIG 6, BELOIT 1
Beloit Memorial;0;1--1
Janesville Craig;2;4--6
First Half
C--Liz Pierson (Grace Brown) 11:00. Pierson (Alexa Schram) 38:00
Second Half
C--Kiah Biddick (Brown) 66:00. B--n/a 67:00. C--Brown (Pierson) 68:00. C--Claudia Fieiras (Brown) 69:00. C--Pierson (Brown) 82:00.
Saves--Beloit 15, Abby Trapp (C) 5