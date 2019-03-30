01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

A shift in formation gave Brooke Parkhurst a chance to get more involved in Janesville Craig's offense Saturday.

The junior midfielder took full advantage.

Parkhurst scored two of the Cougars' first-half goals and assisted on the other, helping the team to a 3-1 victory over Neenah at a high school girls soccer tournament at UW-La Crosse.

It was the first multi-goal game of Parkhurst's career. She entered the day with two varsity goals. 

Craig went 1-1 at the event and is now 2-1 on the season.

“Brooke was playing a holding midfield position, and we changed the formation a little bit to accommodate a huge field," Craig coach Bill McCabe said. "We were able to get our two holding mids forward, and it gave Brooke a chance to get involved and get a couple goals.”

Parkhurst put Craig on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal less than six minutes into the match. And she made it 2-0 on a penalty kick in the 32nd minute.

Less than seven minutes later, she found Savanna Dare, who gave the Cougars a 3-0 lead heading to halftime.

"We did switch back to our 4-3-3 formation in the second half going into the wind," McCabe said. "We had to fight it, but the girls hung in there."

Neenah scored in the opening minutes of the second half, but Craig closed the door from there.

McCabe credited junior Sarah Gregg's play in controlling play in the midfield and junior Hannah Dunlavy's leadership at the back for helping the Cougars go 1-1 on the weekend.

"Very pleased with the weekend, especially the second half (Friday) and through today," McCabe said. "We realized it was a different level with a different pace. And once we figured it out, we controlled the game well against some very good teams."

Craig hosts Lake Geneva Badger in a nonconference match at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CRAIG 3, NEENAH 1

Janesville Craig;3;0—3

Neenah;0;1—1

First Half

JC—Brooke Parkhurst, 5:41. JC—Parkhurst (PK), 31:08. JC—Savanna Dare (Parkhurst), 37:59.

Second Half

N—Katy Rudolph, 47:32.

Saves—Maia Rowekamp (JC) 4, Abby Trapp (JC) 1, Caroline Piergossi (N) 22.

