Janesville Parker’s girls soccer team closed the gap Tuesday on a team that has long been among the best in the Big Eight Conference.

The Vikings suffered a 4-0 loss to host Sun Prairie. But that result was a dramatic improvement on last season’s meeting between the two teams—a 13-0 victory for the Cardinals.

“This game was huge for us,” Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. “They scored seven goals in the first half against us last year.

“We won the majority of 50-50 balls and kept the pressure on their backs.”

Rosienski highlighted the play of Izzy Ferris and Mia Clarquist.

“Izzy did a great job on outside defense,” Rosienski said. “Mia, in the middle of the field, generated a lot of offense for us.”

Isabella Toberman made 15 saves in the loss.

Parker (0-7-1, 0-3-0 Big Eight) will travel to Madison La Follette on Thursday.

SUN PRAIRIE 4, PARKER 0

Parker 0 0—0

Sun Prairie 2 2—4

Goal scorers and times not reported.

