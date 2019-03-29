Janesville Parker’s girls soccer team ended a 19-game losing streak Friday night.

Sophomore keeper Isabella Toberman made 13 saves in her first career clean sheet as the Vikings played to a scoreless draw with visiting Lake Mills in a nonconference game.

Parker (0-1-1) had numerous scoring chances but could not find the back of the net, coach Jenna Rosienski said.

“We played phenomenal and generated many scoring chances, but we just couldn’t finish,” Rosienski said. “Kaleigh Koenig was dynamic up top, and Baleigh Pajerski and Mia Clarquist did a great job combined passing getting her the ball.

“It was a very competitive game. One in which we had a chance to win.”

Parker returns to Big Eight play Tuesday at home against Verona.

PARKER 0, LAKE MILLS 0

Lake Mills 0 0—0

Janesville Parker 0 0—0

Saves—Isabella Toberman (P) 13.