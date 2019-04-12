Oconomowoc scored seven goals in the first half hour and coasted to a 9-0 nonconference girls soccer win over Janesville Parker on Friday.

The Vikings fell to 0-6-1. The Raccoons won their third straight game, improving to 3-2-0.

Sophomore keeper Isabella Toberman made 14 saves for Parker.

"She really was a standout player for us again tonight," Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. "She's a very good leader."

Full game stats were not reported.

The Vikings are off until April 23, when they travel to Sun Prairie to resume Big Eight Conference play.

OCONOMOWOC 9, PARKER 0

Parker;0;0--0

Oconomowoc;7;2--9

Full stats not reported.