Red Hawks 5, Cheesemakers 0 Milton picks up first girls soccer win of 2023 over Monroe GAZETTE STAFF Apr 11, 2023 Senior Jayda Swopes scored Milton's first two goals and assisted on a third to lead the Red Hawks past Monroe on Tuesday night for their first win.Junior Holly Morehart had a goal and two helpers, and junior Ava Parke scored and added an assist in the game.The Red Hawks are scheduled to host Janesville Craig at 7 p.m. Thursday for their next game.MILTON 5, MONROE 0Monroe 0 0—0Milton 3 2—5FIRST HALFMi—Swopes (Parke), 6:57. Mi—Swopes (Morehart), 15:34. Mi—Parke (Kilen), 34:13.SECOND HALFMi—Morehart (Swopes), 41:11. Mi—Basic (Morehart), 72:00.