Middleton used its senior-led roster to defeat Janesville Parker 13-0 in a Big Eight Conference girls soccer match Tuesday night.
Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said her roster of 14 players could not keep up with the Cardinals’ 18 seniors in the first match of the season.
Two players that did stand out for Parker was keeper Isabella Cobernan who made 18 saves in the contest, and Kayleigh Koenig who did well at center midfield.
The Vikings play at Madison East on Thursday and will host Milton on Saturday.