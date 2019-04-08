01STOCK_SOCCER

Slow starts continue to be a bugaboo for the Janesville Parker girls soccer team.

Evansville scored three goals in the opening 17 minutes Monday night on the way to a 7-0 nonconference victory.

Lily Michel and Abby Eftemoff each had first-half goals for the Blue Devils (4-1-1), who led by five goals at halftime.

“That was the story of our game on Friday, as well, that we came out slow and then the second half we were a totally different team,” Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. “It was nice to see us be able to make the changes, but we’ve got to do a better job of being ready to go.”

Michel scored back-to-back goals in the eighth and 13th minutes to give Evansville a quick lead. Eftemoff doubled the lead by scoring in the 16th and 39th.

Makenzie Halla, Olivia Hunt and Megan Christens also scored for the Blue Devils.

Parker sophomore keeper Isabella Toberman made 17 saves.

“She really had some amazing saves and helped us in a lot of situations,” Rosienski said. “She’s grown tremendously from last year to this year.”

Rosienski also noted the play of sophomore Neveah Phanlith in the midfield.

“She won a lot of balls and was really a spark for us in the second half,” Rosienski said.

Parker (0-4-1) plays another nonconference match at Whitewater today.

EVANSVILLE 7, PARKER 0

Janesville Parker 0 0—0

Evansville 5 2—7

First Half

E—Lily Michel (Cassiah James), 8. E—Michel. E—Abby Eftemoff (James), 14. E—Eftemoff, 39. E—Makenzie Halla (Eftemoff), 43.

Second Half

E—Olivia Hunt, 73. E—Megan Christens, 77.

Saves—Isabella Toberman (P) 17, Irelyn Baumberger (E) 4, Sammy Zito (E) 0.

