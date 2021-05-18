A strong start lifted Madison Memorial’s girls soccer team past Janesville Parker on Tuesday.
The Spartans scored seven goals in the first half and cruised to a 10-0 Big Eight Conference win.
Parker goalkeeper Isabella Toberman made 40 saves.
“We’re still dealing with a lot of injuries, so we just don’t have the depth needed on our bench,” Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said.
“I do want to praise the play of Emma Dyer. She did a nice job for us defensively.”
Parker (0-8) plays at Madison West on Thursday.
MEMORIAL 10, PARKER 0Madison Memorial 7 0—10
Janesville Parker 0 0—0
Saves—Isabella Toberman (P) 40