Eva Hurley scored three goals to lead the Madison West girls soccer team to a 6-0 Big Eight Conference win over host Janesville Parker on Friday.
The Regents (7-6-2) improved to 6-2-1 in Big Eight play and pulled even with Sun Prairie for second place.
Parker (0-12-1, 0-8-0 Big Eight) trailed 1-0 at halftime but struggled in the second half.
"In the first half, we contained (them) and kept it organized and kept it to a 1-0 deficit," Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. "The second half, things got away from us."
The Vikings play at Monroe on Monday.
MADISON WEST 6, JANESVILLE PARKER 0
West;1;5--6
Parker;0;0--0
First half
(Goal times not provided)
MW--Eva Hurley.
Second half
MW--Hurley. MW--Hurley. MW--Quinlan Thompson. MW--Jessica Fernandez. MW--Name not reported.