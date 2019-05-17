Eva Hurley scored three goals to lead the Madison West girls soccer team to a 6-0 Big Eight Conference win over host Janesville Parker on Friday.

The Regents (7-6-2) improved to 6-2-1 in Big Eight play and pulled even with Sun Prairie for second place.

Parker (0-12-1, 0-8-0 Big Eight) trailed 1-0 at halftime but struggled in the second half.

"In the first half, we contained (them) and kept it organized and kept it to a 1-0 deficit," Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. "The second half, things got away from us."

The Vikings play at Monroe on Monday.

MADISON WEST 6, JANESVILLE PARKER 0

West;1;5--6

Parker;0;0--0

First half

(Goal times not provided)

MW--Eva Hurley.

Second half

MW--Hurley. MW--Hurley. MW--Quinlan Thompson. MW--Jessica Fernandez. MW--Name not reported.