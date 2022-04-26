01STOCK_SOCCER

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Craig girls soccer team could not keep up with Madison West on Tuesday.

The visiting Regents cruised to a 7-1 Big Eight Conference victory.

West got three goals in the first half to take a 3-0 lead and made it in the second half before Liz Pierson scored for Craig in the 59th minute.

“West is a very good team,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “The best team we’ve played this season. Not one of their seven goals was a fluke. They really move the ball around and get good shots.

“We battled and played as physical as we needed to, but we just don’t match up with them right now.”

Jocelyn Tilton made 14 saves for Craig.

The Cougars play at Verona on Thursday.

WEST 7, CRAIG 1

Madison West 3 4— 7

Janesville Craig 0 1— 1

First Half

W—8:00; W—32:00; W—33:00.

Second Half

W—42:00; W—46:00; C—Liz Pierson 59:00; W—62:00; W—75:00.

Saves—MW 7 JC 14 (Jocelyn Tilton).

