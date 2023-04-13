After losing to Oconomoc on a late goal Tuesday, Janesville Craig found itself in a similar situation in a nonconference girls soccer matchup against Milton on Thursday.
The Red Hawks had stolen the momentum away with a game-tying goal late in the contest, but Craig's Lilli Rick saved the day, delivering the Cougars their first victory of the year, 3-2.
Craig (1-4 overall) found itself on the board first after a penalty kick was awarded. Junior Grace Brown stepped up to take the kick and scored to give her team a 1-0 lead.
The Red Hawks (1-3, 1-0 Badger East) answered three minutes later with a penalty kick of their own from Jayda Swopes to tie the game.
The Red Hawks and Cougars spent the remainder of the half trading possession and shots on goal, but both goalies were on their games. Craig's Kylie Wilson made 10 saves, while Milton's Hannah Mirza had six.
The stalemate came to an end near the end of the half after Mirza blocked a shot from Rick. Her Cougars teammate Liz Pierson caught up to the rebound sent it back past Mirza to put Craig back in front, 2-1.
"Ricky was in (there) and took a great shot," Craig coach Casey Berg said. "Liz could have just camped out and watched it, but she crashed. Liz has a nose for the goal and she finds ways to score. She's always getting involved. It looked easy, but her finish wasn't easy. The ball bounced and it was about knee high. It's hard to keep that down. It's easy for that to bounce off your ankle or go over the crossbar. So it was good composure by her to put that in."
Craig took a 2-1 lead into halftime, needing only to fend off Milton's attack in the second to get the win. The Cougars had chances on offense, but it was their defense that stole the show.
"We've been preaching this whole season to play physical defense," Berg said. "I think that's the secret for us. We're going to play against a lot of teams that have fast, talented and attacking players, and they can't be allowed to run free.
"They can't be allowed to feel like we're scared of them. Physicality without fouling, not being intimidated and not backing down is the game plan. The girls have been doing that, and I'm super happy for them."
Craig's physicality was matched by Milton's offense. The Red Hawks constantly pressured the Cougars and found plenty of shot opportunities to keep Wilson busy.
"Attacking wise, we definitely looked better than we had been in previous games," Milton coach Ryan Wagner said. "We were actually taking some opportunities on goal and had lots of shots, which is something that we didn't have in our previous two games here. So that was an improvement to see."
One of Milton's attempts ended up hitting the mark as Milton's Jenna Kudrna tied the game at 2-2 in the 71st minute. Kudrna's goal put the momentum on the Red Hawks' side after the Cougars had built their own throughout the contest.
"Momentum in soccer is one of the most important aspects of the game," Rick said. "I think a lot of people probably thought the game-winner was going to go to Milton. But we showed that we had the talent and the strength to show that we could push through, and that we had the technique, the skill and the patience."
Unlike their earlier loss to Oconomowoc, Rick and the Cougars refused to let the game end in a tie. In the 76th minute, Rick found the ball downfield and took a shot at the goal. The goal slipped right through the legs of Mirza and left Craig with its first win of the year.
"We're feeling confident," Rick said. "We had some really tough games to start the season. But I think we're really pushing through and showing our aggressive side and how we can handle games. Especially in a rivalry game like this against Milton. We're really putting our best foot forward. Our camaraderie really pushed us to win this game tonight."
While it came later than the Cougars would have liked, their first win of the season will be a memorable one.
"I'm extremely proud," Berg said. "The girls have been battling so hard. We haven't gotten a win, and it's been a difficult start to the season in terms of results. It's really hard to get a game-winner after giving up the game-tying goal. So I'm incredibly proud of the way the girls dug deep."
On the other side of the field, it was a heartbreaking loss. Milton will look to bounce back on a short turnaround.
"Hannah's going to think about that one," Wagner said. "It's probably going to give her some nightmares. But tomorrow we'll be back at practice and then we have a game on Monday. They'll bounce back and we'll just go for the next game and see what we can do."
Milton's Monday matchup will be at Beloit Memorial at 7 p.m. After its first victory, Craig will look to keep its momentum going with a Big Eight Conference game at home against Madison La Follette at 7 p.m.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 3, MILTON 2
Craig;2;1—3
Milton;1;1—2
First Half
JC—Grace Brown, pk, 14:04. M—Jayda Swopes, pk, 17:38. JC—Liz Pierson 32:43.
Second Half
M—Jenna Kudrna 71:22. JC—Lilli Rick 76:07.
Saves—Kylie Wilson (JC) 10, Hannah Mirza (M) 6.