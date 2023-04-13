After losing to Oconomoc on a late goal Tuesday, Janesville Craig found itself in a similar situation in a nonconference girls soccer matchup against Milton on Thursday.

The Red Hawks had stolen the momentum away with a game-tying goal late in the contest, but Craig's Lilli Rick saved the day, delivering the Cougars their first victory of the year, 3-2. 

JVG_230414_CRAIGSOCCER01.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Craig’s Grace Brown scores on a penalty kick during the first half of its away game against Milton on Thursday. 
JVG_230414_CRAIGSOCCER07.jpg
Buy Now

Milton celebrates after a made penalty kick in the first half of its home game against Janesville Craig on Thursday. 
JVG_230414_CRAIGSOCCER04.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Craig’s Liz Pierson tries to keep the ball inbounds during the first half of its away game against Milton on Thursday. 
JVG_230414_CRAIGSOCCER03.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Craig’s Lilli Rick vies for control of the ball with Milton’s Kathryn Storlid during the first half of their game in Milton on Thursday. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you