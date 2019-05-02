01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Oconomowoc’s girls soccer team beat the buzzer Thursday night.

Or did it?

There was no buzzer, so the world may never know.

What is known is the Raccoons scored at the very end of a nonconference home game against Janesville Craig. There was no buzzer to sound, and the final clock read 90:01, Craig coach Bill McCabe said, but the referee allowed a last-second goal off a free kick to give Oconomowoc a 2-1 victory.

“It is what it is,” McCabe said. “The goal went in as time expired, and all we can do is respect the referee’s decision.”

Craig junior Hallie King scored her third goal in two matches this week in the 66th minute to tie the match, 1-1.

Samantha Andritsch took the last-second free kick and netted the game-winner.

Craig’s Maia Rowe-kamp made six saves.

“It was a nice game overall, just an awkward ending,” McCabe said. “We’ll just have to pick up and get ready for Monday night.”

Craig is back on the road Monday against second-ranked Waunakee.

OCONOMOWOC 2, CRAIG 1

Janesville Craig 0 1—1

Oconomowoc 0 2—2

Second Half

O—Rebecca Zimmerman, 53:30. C—Hallie King (Hannah Loertscher), 65:45. O—Samantha Andritsch, 90:00+.

Saves—Maia Rowekamp (C) 6, Gabrielle Torres (O) 5.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.