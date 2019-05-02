Oconomowoc’s girls soccer team beat the buzzer Thursday night.

Or did it?

There was no buzzer, so the world may never know.

What is known is the Raccoons scored at the very end of a nonconference home game against Janesville Craig. There was no buzzer to sound, and the final clock read 90:01, Craig coach Bill McCabe said, but the referee allowed a last-second goal off a free kick to give Oconomowoc a 2-1 victory.

“It is what it is,” McCabe said. “The goal went in as time expired, and all we can do is respect the referee’s decision.”

Craig junior Hallie King scored her third goal in two matches this week in the 66th minute to tie the match, 1-1.

Samantha Andritsch took the last-second free kick and netted the game-winner.

Craig’s Maia Rowe-kamp made six saves.

“It was a nice game overall, just an awkward ending,” McCabe said. “We’ll just have to pick up and get ready for Monday night.”

Craig is back on the road Monday against second-ranked Waunakee.

OCONOMOWOC 2, CRAIG 1

Janesville Craig 0 1—1

Oconomowoc 0 2—2

Second Half

O—Rebecca Zimmerman, 53:30. C—Hallie King (Hannah Loertscher), 65:45. O—Samantha Andritsch, 90:00+.

Saves—Maia Rowekamp (C) 6, Gabrielle Torres (O) 5.