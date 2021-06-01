Janesville Parker’s girls soccer team hung with Madison La Follette for a half Tuesday before fading at the end.
The Lancers scored five second-half goals in a 7-1 Big Eight Conference win.
Parker cut the lead to 2-1 in the 25th minute on Lizzy Falkenstein’s goal.
”We were able to play with them for 75 minutes or so,” Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. “Unfortunately, we fell apart the last 15 minutes, and they got a couple of goals.
”I was really pleased with the play of Sydney Pajerski. She was winning balls in the middle and did a nice job of distributing.”
Parker plays at Sun Prairie today.
LA FOLLETTE 7, PARKER 1Madison La Follette 2 5—7
Janesville Parker 1 0—1
Parker goal—Lizzy Falkenstein (Jessenya Arambula-Etchell) 25:00
Parker saves—Isabella Toberman 21