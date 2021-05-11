01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Kayleigh Koenig scored four goals but it was not enough for Janesville Parker's girls soccer team Tuesday night.

Beloit Memorial rallied with two goals in the final 15 minutes in a 6-5 Big Eight Conference win on the Vikings' home field.

Parker (0-4, 0-3) scored for the first time in four games this season.

"Even though we lost, this was a big game for us tonight," Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. "We haven't been as competitive as we would've liked in a couple of games this season, but tonight, we had the lead three times.

"Kayleigh and Sydney (Pajerski) did a great job of working together and creating opportunities."

Pajerski had a goal and two assists for Parker.

Parker hosts crosstown rival Janesville Craig at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

BELOIT 6, PARKER 5

Beloit Memorial;2;4--6

Janesville Parker;1;4--5

First Half

Parker goals--Sydney Pajerski

Second Half

Parker goals--Kayleigh Koenig 4

Saves--Madeea Hawkins (P) 28

