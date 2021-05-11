Kayleigh Koenig scored four goals but it was not enough for Janesville Parker's girls soccer team Tuesday night.
Beloit Memorial rallied with two goals in the final 15 minutes in a 6-5 Big Eight Conference win on the Vikings' home field.
Parker (0-4, 0-3) scored for the first time in four games this season.
"Even though we lost, this was a big game for us tonight," Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. "We haven't been as competitive as we would've liked in a couple of games this season, but tonight, we had the lead three times.
"Kayleigh and Sydney (Pajerski) did a great job of working together and creating opportunities."
Pajerski had a goal and two assists for Parker.
Parker hosts crosstown rival Janesville Craig at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
BELOIT 6, PARKER 5
Beloit Memorial;2;4--6
Janesville Parker;1;4--5
First Half
Parker goals--Sydney Pajerski
Second Half
Parker goals--Kayleigh Koenig 4
Saves--Madeea Hawkins (P) 28