Hallie King and Brooke Parkhurst emerged as two of the top Big Eight Conference girls soccer players a year ago.

As juniors for Janesville Craig High this spring, the two of them backed up their accolades.

King, a forward, and Parkhurst, a midfielder, earned first-team all-Big Eight honors for the second straight season.

Sun Prairie senior forward Alexis Baker was named the league’s player of the year, while Madison Memorial’s Cathy Patton was coach of the year.

King, who earned all-state accolades a year ago, scored a team-best 10 goals for the Cougars, who finished 9-7-1. She also earned second-team all-league honors as a freshman when she played for Janesville Parker.

“One of the things the coaches say with Hallie is that they had to adjust her defense just for her,” Craig coach Bill McCabe said. “That says a lot for what Hallie did out there. When teams have to make adjustments before the game even starts, that means a lot about a player.”

Parkhurst finished with three goals and two assists and was constantly around the ball in the midfield.

“She was a player that just had a good year all the way through,” McCabe said.

“She was solid all year long. She never had a down game. She demands a lot of herself, and she earned it (first team) now two years in a row.”

Craig junior center back Hannah Dunlavy earned all-conference honors for the third straight year. She was named to the second team.

Eight city players earned honorable mention status. Representing Craig were junior forwards Hannah Loertscher and Savanna Dare, junior midfielder Sarah Gregg, sophomore defender Claudia Fieiras and junior keeper Maia Rowekamp.

Representing Parker were junior midfielders Baleigh Pajerski and Mia Clarquist and junior defender Josie Quade.

All-Big Eight girls soccer

FIRST TEAM

Forward—Alexis Baker, sr., Sun Prairie; Hallie King, jr., Janesville Craig; Angelina Perez, jr., Madison East. Midfield—Brooke Parkhurst, jr., Janesville Craig; Maddi Bremel, so., Madison West; Tyler Wilson, jr., Middleton; Maura Kalmerton, sr., Sun Prairie. Defender—Harper Johnson, jr., Madison Memorial; Audrey Kuhn, so., Madison West; Sara Malinowski, sr., Sun Prairie; Emily Raisleger, sr., Middleton. Keeper—Hailey Collins, sr., Madison Memorial.

SECOND TEAM

Forward—Kenzie Zocher, sr., Middleton; Victoria Bunz, so., Middleton; Olivia Rawson, jr., Verona. Midfielder—Emily Wadzinski, so., Madison Memorial; Mary Kaldor, sr., Madison Memorial; Dani Martin, sr., Middleton; Julia Gilboy, sr., Verona. Defender—Hannah Dunlavy, jr., Janesville Craig; Sydney Makwymo, sr., Madison La Follette; Halle Brown, sr., Madison West; Caitlynn Owens, sr., Middleton; Kirstin Poppen, so., Verona. Keeper—Lissy Kettleson, sr., Madison West.

CITY HONORABLE MENTION

Forward—Hannah Loertscher, jr., Craig; Savanna Dare, jr., Craig. Midfield—Sarah Gregg, jr., Craig; Baleigh Pajerski, jr., Parker; Mia Clarquist, jr., Parker. Defender—Claudia Fieiras, so., Craig; Josie Quade, jr., Parker. Keeper—Maia Rowekamp, jr., Craig.