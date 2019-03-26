JANESVILLE

Claudia Fieiras doesn’t get many chances to shoot.

The Janesville Craig sophomore is known more for her defensive work. She and teammate Brooke Parkhurst play as “destroyers” in the Cougars’ 4-2-3-1 system.

And high-quality forwards like Hallie King and Savanna Dare are typically the focal point of Craig’s offense.

But defenders like to score, too.

Fieiras’ first career goal came off a corner kick in the second half of Tuesday’s city girls soccer derby against Janesville Parker. The Cougars eased to a 7-0 Big Eight Conference win, beating their crosstown rivals for the 10th straight year to open the high school girls soccer season.

The set piece that led to Fierias’ goal was first practiced Monday.

“I didn’t think I was going to get a touch on it,” Fieiras said. “We learned a new corner-kick formation. That’s going to be a real valuable asset to our team.”

“She’s very strong in the box and it paid off,” Craig coach Bill McCabe said.

After scoring, Fieiras made a bee-line to celebrate with center back Hannah Dunlavy, another player who doesn’t push forward often.

“Hannah understands what it’s like to be defensive,” Fieiras said. “It makes it way more exciting.”

Fierias, of course, didn’t neglect her defensive duties. She helped limit Parker to three shots.

King scored four goals in her ninth career hat trick.

Hannah Loertscher and Sarah Gregg also scored for Craig (1-0-0, 1-0-0 Big Eight).

Parker (0-1-0, 0-1-0 Big Eight) hung tough against what is expected to be one of the top teams in the state. The Vikings’ last two meetings with Craig ended via the 10-goal mercy rule.

“If you look at this game last year and this year, you’ll definitely see improvement,” Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. “(We were) way more competitive. That’s exciting for us as a team.”

Craig finished with seven goals on 49 shots. The Cougars could have had more if not for the efforts of Parker keeper Isabella Toberman, who made 21 saves, and freshman center back Kylee Skrzypchak, who played all 90 minutes on a frigid night in her varsity debut.

“It definitely took a bit. We had to create the chemistry, but once we started communicating and telling each other what was going on, we started to click,” Skrzypchak said.

Craig broke through for the game’s first goal in the 11th minute, when Dare centered a pass from the right wing to King, who took a touch to settle the ball before rocketing a shot into the left side of the net.

It was King’s 50th varsity goal.

The junior added two more goals in the first half to give Craig a 3-0 lead at the break. She added her last goal in the 50th minute.

The Vikings strung together more passes in the second half but didn’t seriously test Cougars keepers Maia Rowekamp and Abby Trapp. Parker hasn’t scored against Craig since 2014.

Craig faces D.C. Everest on Friday to open a two-day nonconference tournament in La Crosse, while Parker will face Lake Mills in its home opener that same night.

CRAIG 7, PARKER 0

Janesville Parker 0 0—0

Janesville Craig 3 4—7

First half

C—Hallie King (Savanna Dare), 4:10. C—King, 10:27. C—King, 31:48.

Second half

C—King, 49:25. C—Hannah Loertscher (Sarah Gregg), n/a. C—Claudia Fieiras, 64:20. C—Gregg, 68:08.

Saves—Isabella Toberman (P) 21, Abby Trapp (C) 2.

Shots—Parker 3, Craig 49. Shots on goal—Parker 2, Craig 28. Corners—Parker 2, Craig 4. Offsides—Parker 0, Craig 8. Fouls—Parker 2, Craig 1.