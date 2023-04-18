01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig picked up its second win in a row with a 9-1 Big Eight Conference girls soccer win over Madison La Follette (0-3 overall, 0-1 Big Eight Conference) on Tuesday.

“It was a it was a big day for us offensively with a lot of creative attacking movement and a lot of chances,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “We had the ball most of the game in terms of possession. So we we had a lot of chances, and we put we put a bunch away.”

