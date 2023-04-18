Janesville Craig picked up its second win in a row with a 9-1 Big Eight Conference girls soccer win over Madison La Follette (0-3 overall, 0-1 Big Eight Conference) on Tuesday.
“It was a it was a big day for us offensively with a lot of creative attacking movement and a lot of chances,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “We had the ball most of the game in terms of possession. So we we had a lot of chances, and we put we put a bunch away.”
The Cougars (2-4, 1-0) got the ball rolling in the first half with five goals. Lilli Rick scored two goals in the half, along with goals from Lily Campbell, Grace Brown and Liz Pierson.
Craig kept up its scoring ways in the second with four more goals. Alli Biddick scored twice in the half and Brown and Pierson scored again. Brown also had two assists in the game.
On top of the multiple goals from four players, several Cougars also found playing time.
“It was a lot of fun,” Berg said. “The girls were laughing and giddy the entire time. I’m really proud of the girls because in a game like tonight, I spread the playing time out quite a bit. They’re just all so supportive of each other. They’re all screaming their heads off, cheering each other on.”
Berg was also proud of the way his team stayed focused in its first Big Eight Conference game of the season.
“I was really pushing them to stay focused, disciplined and to do the right things and play a good clean game,” Berg said. “And that’s what they did, and the team feels great.”
Up next for Craig is a game at Madison West on Thursday.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 9, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 1
Craig 5 4—9
La Follette 1 0—1
