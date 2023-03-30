JANESVILLE — Evansville’s Jaden LeRoy completed a hat trick in the first eight minutes of the Blue Devils’ nonconference girls soccer game against Janesville Craig on Thursday.
She later added a fourth goal to her tally, condemning the Cougars to a 4-1 defeat.
“I think it was massive,” Evansville coach Brandon Jerstad said about the Blue Devils’ early scoring. “We try to get a goal in the first two minutes, and it kind of shocked me that we got three in the first eight. We’re trying to be the first ones to get that goal and set the tempo. (The girls) did it right away, so it’s pretty impressive.”
Down 3-0 in the first half, the Cougars’ desperation to score led to a more attacking approach that eventually paid off. Craig (0-2) consistently pushed the ball into Evansville territory and held an edge in possession after falling behind.
“At halftime, I told them that I was proud of the way they reacted to going down 3-0,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “It’s really easy for teams to give in at that moment, and that’s something we’ve been talking about a lot. So I’m very proud of the way they reacted to that and I thought we were actually better for most of the rest of the game.”
The Cougars had several scoring opportunities but just couldn’t find the back of the net. As impressive as Craig’s offensive effort was, Evansville’s defense and sophomore goalie Mackenna Slater answered the Cougars’ challenge throughout the first half.
“This was our first game, and we haven’t really been outside because of the snow,” Jerstad said. “(We were) able to figure out how to swing in the back to shift when we need to. Same with McKenzie (Slater) having some huge saves. That’s her first time being on varsity, too. I’m pretty proud of the defense and the goalie to kind of hunker down and get that win for us.”
The Cougars’ finally caught a break when senior Lilli Rick curled a corner kick into the net for an Olimpico goal that sparked some life into the Cougars and cut their deficit to 3-1 going into halftime.
”She’s one of our captains and she’s one of the most talented players on the team by far,” Berg said about Rick, who kicked extra points for the Craig football team in the fall. “She can hit the ball well with both feet. She scored off a corner straight up, which doesn’t happen very often. She is one of our biggest threats, and she’ll be involved in most of our goals.”
Craig kept battling in the second half and was solid on the defensive end. Goalie CJ Braker earned her first varsity start and saved a huge penalty kick from Evansville (1-0) to keep the score within two.
But LeRoy eventually broke through the Cougars’ defense again. Braker saved a first attempt when LeRoy found herself with the ball in front of the net, but the rebound came right back to her and she sent it into the opposite side of the goal to make it 4-1.
With their first win of the year secured behind LeRoy’s goals, Jerstad is looking forward to bonding with the team and seeing it reflect on the field.
”Our biggest thing this year is we’re trying to build team chemistry and then the results will come,” Jerstad said. “(We’re) doing a lot more team bonding, and it seems like the girls are really enjoying it so far. We know that if we can do that and stick together then we can get these good results against good teams.”
Despite the final score, Berg said he was proud of his team’s effort after it fell behind early.
”Tonight was a huge step for us even though we lost,” Berg said. “I’m not particularly concerned about the result. To be honest, I thought we took some big steps forward in our mentality as a group and our cohesiveness as a team. So I’m really excited to see what this group can do moving forward.”
Evansville is scheduled to host Lodi on Tuesday, while Craig is slated to play at Kenosha Tremper on April 6.
EVANSVILLE 4, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1
Evansville 3 1—4
Janesville Craig 1 0—1
First Half
E—Jaden LeRoy. E—LeRoy. E—LeRoy. JC—Lilli Rick.
Second Half
E—LeRoy.