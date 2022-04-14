HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER High school girls soccer: Second-half goal lifts Milton over Janesville Craig, 1-0 Gazette staff Apr 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEMilton edged Janesville Craig in a nonconference girls soccer match Thursday.The Red Hawks scored in the 55th minute for the only goal in a 1-0 victory.“Milton was the better team tonight,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “We didn’t play very well.“And the conditions were brutal. It was close to as whether it was playable or not, but it was the same for both teams. We just didn’t adjust very well.”Abby Trapp made 10 saves for Craig.The Cougars return to action with a 7 p.m. Tuesday home match against Fort Atkinson.MILTON 1, CRAIG 0Milton 0 1 — 1Janesville Craig 0 0 — 0Second HalfM—55:00.Saves—Milton 4; Abby Trapp (C) 10.Elkhorn 12, Janesville Parker 0—Ella Wallace scored five goals as the host Elks (5-1) scored eight goals in the first half and coasted to a nonconference victory over Parker.Katelyn Haeft was all over the scoresheet for the Elks, scoring three goals and adding three assists. Taylor Hansen added two goals and an assist, and Abby Kiel added a goal and two assists.Parker (0-4) returns to action Monday with a nonconference home match against Beaver Dam.ELKHORN 12, PARKER 0Parker 0 0 — 0Elkhorn 8 4 — 12Elkhorn goals—Ella Wallace 5, Katelyn Haeft 3, Taylor Hansen 2, Abigail Kolton 1, Abby Kiel 1. Elkhorn assists—Haeft 3, Kiel 2, Grace Woyak 1, Lauren Haeft 1, Bryn Lile 1, Hansen 1. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Janesville Craig Milton Elkhorn Janesville Parker Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville Janesville greenhouse would house 'biggest' indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development The Four Dishes: Lucky Ducky Diner in downtown Janesville a safe bet Janesville's Kohl's could be closed for weeks after inventory damaged in fire, mall manager says Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form