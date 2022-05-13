The Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker girls soccer team came up short in Big Eight Conference matches Thursday.
Middleton defeated Craig 7-1, and Sun Prairie took an 18-1 victory over Parker.
Craig got 22 saves from Abby Trapp, but it was not enough for the Cougars.
Lilli Rick scored Craig’s lone goal.
“We got just an outstanding effort tonight from center-backs Bellah Avila and Brielle Schram,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “And Abby was outstanding, as well.
“Middleton is probably going to finish second in the conference, so we knew coming in it was going to be a tough matchup for us. But I was really proud of the effort the team gave considering we were shorthanded due to a couple of injuries.”
MIDDLETON 7, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1
Craig 0 1 — 1
Middleton 3 4 — 7
First half
M—1:00. M—9:00. M—34:00.
Second half
M—41:00 M—57:00. C—Lilli Rick 60:00. M—68:00. M—76:00.
Saves—JC 22 (Abby Trapp); M 6.
Sun Prairie 18, Parker 1—Sun Prairie scored 13 goals in the first half to keep Parker winless on the season.
“With the lopsided score at halftime, the referee asked if I would like to call the match or continue playing the second half in the time alotted per WIAA rules,” Parker coach Rudy Cisneros said. “Naturally, I responded that our team came to play.
“I relayed the options to my team and told them that I’m not the kind of coach who teaches my athletes that it’s OK to quit. Quitting now only makes it OK to quit in life.”
SUN PRAIRIE 18, PARKER 1
Sun Prairie 13 5 — 18
Parker 0 1 — 1
Parker goal—Madeea Hawkins (Emma Dyer) 79:00.
