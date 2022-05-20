HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER High school girls soccer: Madison East controls Janesville Craig in Big Eight Conference match' La Follette shuts out Janesville Parker Gazette staff May 20, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEA slow start doomed the Janesville Craig girls soccer team Thursday.Madison East scored four first-half goals and cruised to a 4-1 Big Eight Conference victory.Craig’s Grace Brown scored on a penalty kick to cut the deficit to three in the second half, but the Cougars could not get any closer.“This was a disappointing loss for us,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “East was a team that I thought we matched up pretty well with, but they came out and really took it to us the first half.“We controlled play the second half, but it’s just too tough to come back from four goals down.”Craig wraps up the regular season with a match at Beloit Memorial on Tuesday.MADISON EAST 4, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1East 4 0 — 4Craig 0 1 — 1First halfE—10:00. E—15:00. E—34:00 E—39:00.Second halfC—Grace Brown (penalty kick) 50:00.Saves—East 12; JC: (Jocelyn Tilton) 8.La Follette blanks Parker—The Vikings remained winless this season with a 10-0 loss to the Lancers in Big Eight play.Parker played without injured starting goalkeeper Jeanne Pitteloud.“”I had to make some last-minute changes in our starting lineup, but that’s the game of soccer,” Parker coach Rudy Cisneros said. “We have to adjust and adapt.“Unfortunately, things didn’t go our way as planned, but we did show some signs of promise moving forward.” Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Janesville Craig Madison East Big Eight Conference Girls Soccer High School Girls Soccer Janesville Parker Madison La Follette Recommended for you Trending Now U.S. DOJ sues Janesville rental property owners for ‘severe’ sexual harassment of tenants Nineteen Janesville teachers to retire this year, taking more than 500 years of experience with them One dead in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 11, sheriff's office says Fire reported Thursday night at a business on Janesville's east side Medical Examiner: Monroe man, 33, identified as person killed in Highway 11 crash Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form