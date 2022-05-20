01STOCK_SOCCER

JANESVILLE

A slow start doomed the Janesville Craig girls soccer team Thursday.

Madison East scored four first-half goals and cruised to a 4-1 Big Eight Conference victory.

Craig’s Grace Brown scored on a penalty kick to cut the deficit to three in the second half, but the Cougars could not get any closer.

“This was a disappointing loss for us,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “East was a team that I thought we matched up pretty well with, but they came out and really took it to us the first half.

“We controlled play the second half, but it’s just too tough to come back from four goals down.”

Craig wraps up the regular season with a match at Beloit Memorial on Tuesday.

MADISON EAST 4, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1

East 4 0 — 4

Craig 0 1 — 1

First half

E—10:00. E—15:00. E—34:00 E—39:00.

Second half

C—Grace Brown (penalty kick) 50:00.

Saves—East 12; JC: (Jocelyn Tilton) 8.

La Follette blanks Parker—The Vikings remained winless this season with a 10-0 loss to the Lancers in Big Eight play.

Parker played without injured starting goalkeeper Jeanne Pitteloud.

“”I had to make some last-minute changes in our starting lineup, but that’s the game of soccer,” Parker coach Rudy Cisneros said. “We have to adjust and adapt.

“Unfortunately, things didn’t go our way as planned, but we did show some signs of promise moving forward.”

