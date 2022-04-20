HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER High school girls soccer: Liz Pierson scores twice to lift Janesville Craig past Fort Atkinson Gazette staff Apr 20, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLELiz Pierson was the difference-maker Tuesday night for the Janesville Craig girls soccer team.The junior scored two goals to lead the Cougars to a 2-1 nonconference home victory Fort Atkinson.Craig (3-2) took a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute on Pierson’s first goal. She picked up the game-winner to break a 1-1 tie in the 75th minute.“On Liz’s second goal, she nearly ran through the crossbar to get the shot off,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “It was a great effort on her part.“And as a team, we were much better tonight as far as our physicality and tenacity. We probably controlled possession about 75 percent of the time.”Abby Trapp picked up the victory in goal, stopping seven shots.Craig opens up Big Eight Conference play on Thursday when it hosts Madison Memorial.CRAIG 2, FORT ATKINSON 1Fort Atkinson 0 1 — 1Janesville Craig 0 2 — 2Second HalfC—Liz Pierson (Lilli Rick) 50:00. FA 70:00. C—Pierson 75:00.Saves—FA 12; C 7 (Abby Trapp). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Local_feed High School Girls Soccer Janesville Craig Fort Atkinson Nonconference Recommended for you Trending Now Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson Milton School District plans to build memorial garden for deceased students, community members Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville The Four Dishes: Lucky Ducky Diner in downtown Janesville a safe bet Janesville greenhouse would house 'biggest' indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form