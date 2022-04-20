01STOCK_SOCCER

Liz Pierson was the difference-maker Tuesday night for the Janesville Craig girls soccer team.

The junior scored two goals to lead the Cougars to a 2-1 nonconference home victory Fort Atkinson.

Craig (3-2) took a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute on Pierson’s first goal. She picked up the game-winner to break a 1-1 tie in the 75th minute.

“On Liz’s second goal, she nearly ran through the crossbar to get the shot off,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “It was a great effort on her part.

“And as a team, we were much better tonight as far as our physicality and tenacity. We probably controlled possession about 75 percent of the time.”

Abby Trapp picked up the victory in goal, stopping seven shots.

Craig opens up Big Eight Conference play on Thursday when it hosts Madison Memorial.

CRAIG 2, FORT ATKINSON 1

Fort Atkinson 0 1 — 1

Janesville Craig 0 2 — 2

Second Half

C—Liz Pierson (Lilli Rick) 50:00. FA 70:00. C—Pierson 75:00.

Saves—FA 12; C 7 (Abby Trapp).

