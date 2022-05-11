GIRLS SOCCER High school girls soccer: Janesville Craig starts fast in shutout victory over Janesville Parker By John Barry jbarry@gazettextra.com May 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEA quick start propelled the Janesville Craig girls soccer team to a victory over its crosstown rival Tuesday night.The Cougars scored four goals in the first eight minutes and coasted to an 8-0 win over Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference match.Craig (4-7, 1-4) got a hat trick and an assist from Grace Brown.“Our girls had fun while trying to maintain our good habits and what we’re trying to do to become a more complete team,” Craig coach Casey Berg said.“There were lots of fans there and an exciting game for us.”Liz Pierson started the scoring for Craig in the first minute of the game, with Brown then scoring three consecutive goals—two of them coming after assists from Lilli Rick.Alli Biddick and Ema Frick added first-half goals for Craig. In the second half, Abby Trapp and Lily Campbell scored, with Brown providing an assist.Berg said Parker, which is winless on the season, played hard.“They held us to eight goals and played physical,” Berg said of Parker. “And their keeper had a really strong game. She made some really strong saves.”Craig plays at Middleton on Thursday.CRAIG 8, PARKER 0Parker 0 0 — 0Craig 6 2 — 8First halfC—Liz Pierson 1:00. C—Grace Brown (Lilli Rick) 3:00. C—Brown (Rick) 6:00. C—Brown 8:00. C—Alli Biddick 24:00. C—Ema Frick 32:00.Second halfC—Abby Trapp 63:00. C—Lily Campbell (Brown) 70:00.Saves—JP 12; JC 2 (Trapp 1, Wilson 1). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Janesville Craig Janesville Parker Girls Soccer Big Eight Conference Recommended for you Trending Now Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system shelves local MD-1 emergency response unit Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Parker High School’s Megan Ehle to compete at national forensics competition Memorial Day weekend Fresh lavender, kettle corn and a guy with a pet iguana: Janesville's downtown farmers market returns Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form