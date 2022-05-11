01STOCK_SOCCER

JANESVILLE

A quick start propelled the Janesville Craig girls soccer team to a victory over its crosstown rival Tuesday night.

The Cougars scored four goals in the first eight minutes and coasted to an 8-0 win over Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference match.

Craig (4-7, 1-4) got a hat trick and an assist from Grace Brown.

“Our girls had fun while trying to maintain our good habits and what we’re trying to do to become a more complete team,” Craig coach Casey Berg said.

“There were lots of fans there and an exciting game for us.”

Liz Pierson started the scoring for Craig in the first minute of the game, with Brown then scoring three consecutive goals—two of them coming after assists from Lilli Rick.

Alli Biddick and Ema Frick added first-half goals for Craig. In the second half, Abby Trapp and Lily Campbell scored, with Brown providing an assist.

Berg said Parker, which is winless on the season, played hard.

“They held us to eight goals and played physical,” Berg said of Parker. “And their keeper had a really strong game. She made some really strong saves.”

Craig plays at Middleton on Thursday.

CRAIG 8, PARKER 0

Parker 0 0 — 0

Craig 6 2 — 8

First half

C—Liz Pierson 1:00. C—Grace Brown (Lilli Rick) 3:00. C—Brown (Rick) 6:00. C—Brown 8:00. C—Alli Biddick 24:00. C—Ema Frick 32:00.

Second half

C—Abby Trapp 63:00. C—Lily Campbell (Brown) 70:00.

Saves—JP 12; JC 2 (Trapp 1, Wilson 1).

