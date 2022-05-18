HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER High school girls soccer: Janesville Craig pulls away from Madison La Follette for Big Eight Conference win Gazette staff May 18, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Janesville Craig girls soccer team picked up its second Big Eight Conference victory of the season Tuesday.Junior Liz Pierson tallied two goals and an assist to lead the Cougars to a 4-1 win over Madison La Follette.Craig (5-7, 2-5) led 2-0 at the half.“I was really happy with the way the team responded when La Follette cut the lead to 2-1 early in the second half,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “We scored in the next minute and that was big.“We dictated play throughout and had a lot of scoring chances, but we need to do a better job of finishing.”Abby Trapp made six saves to pick up the victory, and Grace Brown had a goal and two assists for the Cougars.Craig hosts Madison East on Thursday night.CRAIG 4, LA FOLLETTE 1La Follette 0 1 — 1Craig 2 2 — 4First halfJC—Liz Pierson 24:00. JC—Pierson (Grace Brown) 31:00.Second halfML—47:00. C—Brown (Pierson) 48:00. JC—Lilli Rick (Brown) 62:00.Saves—ML 20, Abby Trapp (C) 6. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed High School Girls Soccer Janesville Craig Janesville Parker Madison La Follette Middleton Firefighters Park Recommended for you Trending Now U.S. DOJ sues Janesville rental property owners for ‘severe’ sexual harassment of tenants Fire reported Thursday night at a business on Janesville's east side One dead in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 11, sheriff's office says Death notices for May 13, 2022 Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag finalist for UW-Whitewater vice-chancellor job Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form