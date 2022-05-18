01STOCK_SOCCER

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Craig girls soccer team picked up its second Big Eight Conference victory of the season Tuesday.

Junior Liz Pierson tallied two goals and an assist to lead the Cougars to a 4-1 win over Madison La Follette.

Craig (5-7, 2-5) led 2-0 at the half.

“I was really happy with the way the team responded when La Follette cut the lead to 2-1 early in the second half,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “We scored in the next minute and that was big.

“We dictated play throughout and had a lot of scoring chances, but we need to do a better job of finishing.”

Abby Trapp made six saves to pick up the victory, and Grace Brown had a goal and two assists for the Cougars.

Craig hosts Madison East on Thursday night.

CRAIG 4, LA FOLLETTE 1

La Follette 0 1 — 1

Craig 2 2 — 4

First half

JC—Liz Pierson 24:00. JC—Pierson (Grace Brown) 31:00.

Second half

ML—47:00. C—Brown (Pierson) 48:00. JC—Lilli Rick (Brown) 62:00.

Saves—ML 20, Abby Trapp (C) 6.

