The Evansville girls soccer team could not generate anything on offense Thursday night.
As a result, the Blue Devils saw their successful season come to an end.
Madison Edgewood scored goals in the first 10 minutes of each half on its way to a 3-0 victory in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at Edgewood.
The second-seeded Crusaders (16-2-0) will plays at top-seeded McFarland in a sectional final Saturday night.
Evansville finished an impressive season with a 19-3 record.
The Blue Devils fell behind 1-0 in the 10th minute when Edgewood scored off a free kick, but Evansville coach Brandon Jerstad said his team still played well in the first half.
“We kept the pressure on and were dominating the midfield play, but we just couldn’t get the ball up to our forwards,” Jerstad said. “Of all the shots we had, none of them were close. Everything was a deep ball.
“But give Edgewood credit. They’re a very good team that plays very disciplined and makes it very hard on you offensively.”
Leading 1-0 at half, Edgewood scored in the first minute of the second half to make things even more difficult on the Blue Devils. The final tally came in the 64th minute.
“We had some silly fouls and some communication errors that hurt us,” Jerstad said. “I really think that second goal of theirs early in the second half deflated us. They’re a really tough team to come back on down two goals.
“I thought maybe if we could answer right away to cut it to a one-goal deficit we’d have a chance, but we just couldn’t get enough opportunities deep in their zone.”
Next year, Evansville is expected to return eight of 11 starters. So Jerstad knows the team will be solid next season.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the effort this team gave all season long,” Jerstad said. “To go 19-3 against the competition we played really says a lot.
“I know the girls coming back are going to work extremely hard to try to continue the success this program is having right now.”
EDGEWOOD 3, EVANSVILLE 0
Evansville 0 0 — 0
Edgewood 1 2 — 3
First Half
ME—10:00.
Second Half
ME—41:00. ME—64:00.
Saves—Ev: (4) Katie Krueger; ME: 5.
