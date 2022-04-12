HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER High school girls soccer: Evansville holds off Janesville Craig's late charge to earn nonconference win Gazette staff Apr 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVANSVILLEThe Janesville Craig girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday.Cassey Hill and Emma Stuart scored goals to lead Evansville to a windblown, 2-1 nonconference victory.Craig (2-1) got within one score with two minutes left to play on Lilli Rick’s unassisted goal, but the Cougars could not get the equalizer.“We played under brutal conditions,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “It was misting most of the game, and the wind at times, had to be 20-25 MPH.“Evansville gave us trouble with their physicality, which we didn’t expect, and that was the difference in the game.”Craig is scheduled to play host to Milton in a nonconference match Thursday.EVANSVILLE 2, CRAIG 1Janesville Craig 0 1 — 1Evansville 1 1 — 2First HalfE—Emma Stuart (Melanie Walisch) 18:00.Second HalfE—Cassey Hill 42:00. C—Lilli Rick 78:00.Saves—Abby Trapp (C) 10, Katie Krueger (E) 1. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Girls Soccer Janesville Craig Evansville Cassey Hill Emma Stuart Lilli Rick Recommended for you Trending Now Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development Janesville's Kohl's could be closed for weeks after inventory damaged in fire, mall manager says Brodhead man sentenced to 10 years in prison for repeated sexual assaults of minor Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville Janesville Sports Hall of Fame: Tom Bier officiated local sports events for 48 years Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form