HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER: EDGERTON 5, PARKER 0 High school girls soccer: Edgerton girls storm past Janesville Parker, 5-0 Gazette staff Apr 8, 2022 Edgerton's Rylie Cook takes a shot at the goal during the first half of their home game against Janesville Parker on Thursday. Anthony Wahl/awahl@gazettextra.com Edgerton's Rylie Cook, right, receives high-fives from her teammates after scoring a goal in the first half of their home game against Janesville Parker on Thursday. Anthony Wahl/awahl@gazettextra.com Janesville Parker's Haven Jones kids the ball away from a defender during their away game against Edgerton on Thursday. Anthony Wahl/awahl@gazettextra.com Edgrton's Alyssa Kosmicki takes a shot towards the goal during their home game against Janesville Parker on Thursday. Anthony Wahl/awahl@gazettextra.com EDGERTONA strong second half carried the Edgerton girls soccer team to a 5-0 victory over visiting Janesville Parker in the nonconference season opener for both teams Thursday night.Despite the loss, Parker coach Rudy Cisneros was pleased with the effort shown by his Vikings."Great effort for a Parker team that is learning a new style and new systems of play," Cisneros said. "The ladies stayed in the fight and had some chances to score."Edgerton sophomore Rylie Cook scored in the 39th minute to give the Crimson Tide a 1-0 halftime lead. Junior Isabel Kotnour scored in the 46th minute to make it 2-0.Also for the Crimson Tide, freshman Holly Hazeltine scored in the 52nd minute, sophomore Alyssa Kosmicki scored in the 61st minute, and Kotnour scored on an assist from Kosmicki in the 65th minute.Cisneros praised the play of Parker senior goalkeeper Jeanne Pitteloud's debut performance."Excellent work by Jeanne, who made several spectacular saves despite having never played in goal."The Vikings will travel to Lake Mills on Monday for a 6:45 p.m. game.Also Tuesday, Edgerton will visit Madison La Follette at 7 p.m.EDGERTON 5, PARKER 0Parker 0 0 — 0Edgerton 1 4 — 5First HalfE—Rylie Cook, 39:00.Second HalfE—Isabel Kotnour, 46:00; E—Holly Hazeltine, 52:00; E—Alyssa Kosmicki, 61:00; E—Kotnour (Kosmicki), 65:00.