A pair of first-half goals delivered the D.C. Everest girls soccer team a 2-0 nonconference win Friday evening over Janesville Craig in La Crosse. 

The Cougars (1-1-0) started slowly, conceding goals to Maddie Simpson and Sarah Lorge in the first 17 minutes, and could not break down the Evergreens and keeper Sonya Budleski, who made eight saves. 

"We came out a little sluggish at the beginning, that's how they scored two goals on us," Craig coach Bill McCabe said. "When we woke up and started to play, we played a very nice even game."

Craig had several good scoring chances in the second half, including three straight corner kicks in the final 15 minutes. 

Maia Rowekamp made nine saves for Craig. 

The Cougars face Neenah on Saturday morning in La Crosse. 

"All the teams here right now are good teams," McCabe said. "We're here to gain experience against teams like this (Everest), but we're (also) here to win some games."

D.C. EVEREST 2, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0

Craig;0;0--0

Everest;2;0--2

First half

E--Maddie Simpson, 7:17. E--Sarah Lorge, 16:59. 

Saves--Maia Rowekamp (C) 9, Sonya Budleski (E) 8. 

Tags

