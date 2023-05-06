01STOCK_SOCCER02

Big Foot/Williams Bay (5-5-2 overall, 2-2-1 conference) took down Rock Valley opponent Edgerton 3-1 in a girls soccer match on Thursday. 

Big Foot forward Leeza Patterson scored all three goals for the team. Addie Larson and Mya Gonzalez each recorded assists. 

