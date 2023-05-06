Girls soccer roundup Girls soccer roundup: Big Foot defeats Edgerton; Milton falls in shutout loss GAZETTE STAFF May 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big Foot/Williams Bay (5-5-2 overall, 2-2-1 conference) took down Rock Valley opponent Edgerton 3-1 in a girls soccer match on Thursday. Big Foot forward Leeza Patterson scored all three goals for the team. Addie Larson and Mya Gonzalez each recorded assists. On Monday, the Crimson Tide (2-4-1, 1-2-1) will host McFarland and Big Foot will travel to Clinton on Tuesday. Milton falls to Waunakee The Red Hawks (4-6, 3-4) lost a Badger Conference game 6-0 on Friday. The Warriors (10-1-1, 7-0) scored two goals in the first half and four in the second to earn the victory. After their loss, the Red Hawks will travel to Oregon on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports High School Sports Girls Soccer Recommended for you Trending Now