Girls soccer Girls soccer: Rick scores in Cougars' loss; Vikings fall to Cardinals GAZETTE STAFF Apr 26, 2023

Janesville Craig fell to Sun Prairie West 6-1 in a Big Eight Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday.The Wolves took a 3-0 lead by halftime. The Cougars' lone goal came in the second period from Lilli Rick.On Thursday, Craig will travel to Janesville Parker for a crosstown rivalry game at 7 p.m.Sun Prairie East 8, Janesville Parker 0—The Vikings (0-5, 0-3) fell in another Big Eight Conference girls soccer matchup on Tuesday. The game ended in the 60th minute.Edgerton 1, Whitewater 1—Edgerton and Whitewater played to a draw in Rock Valley Conference girls soccer on Tuesday in Whitewater.The Crimson Tide (0-3-1, 0-1-1) opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a goal by Angelina Gonzalez.The Whippets' Mayte Navejas equalized in the 57th minute.Whitewater goalie Marina Linos stopped three shots and Edgerton keeper Julia Doll made six saves.The Whippets (4-4-2, 1-0-1) will travel to Big Foot on Tuesday and Edgerton will travel to Clinton.