Liz Pierson scored two goals as Janesville Craig built a 4-0 first half lead to down Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle in a nonconference girls soccer game Monday.

The Cougars’ offense was firing on all cylinders in the 4-0 win and played as a team.

