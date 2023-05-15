Liz Pierson scored two goals as Janesville Craig built a 4-0 first half lead to down Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle in a nonconference girls soccer game Monday.
The Cougars’ offense was firing on all cylinders in the 4-0 win and played as a team.
“Sometimes when you play in games like tonight where you feel like you might be the better team, you can start to do things that are forced,” said Craig coach Casey Berg. “The girls think they should be scoring so we’re going to try really hard to score. But that’s really not the secret. You’ve got to try really hard to keep the ball and then scoring opportunities will develop naturally.
“And I thought that girls did a good job of that. They showed a lot of maturity not being sort of frantic. It was a fun night and it was teacher appreciation night. There were tons of people on the hill which was amazing to play in front of.”
Craig bounced to a 2-0 lead with goals from Grace Brown and Lilli Rick in the first half. Pierson scored two more before halftime to give the Cougars a four-point advantage.
The Cougars’ scoring attack slowed down in the second half as several players got a chance to see the field.
“I was moving a lot of players around with a handful of girls that don’t get a ton of playing time in our more competitive games,” Berg said. “There were a lot of moving pieces there in the second half that kind of broke our rhythm a little bit, but they played really well. So I’m proud of the team for sure.”
Craig will travel to Middleton on Tuesday.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 4, WHITEWATER/PALMYRA-EAGLE 0
Craig 4 0 — 4
Whitewater 0 0 — 0
First Half
JC—Brown. JC—Rick. JC—Pierson. JC—Pierson.
