L-Cats 8, VIKINGS 0 Girls soccer: Parker shut out in season opener ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP STAFF Apr 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE MILLS — Sophomore Addie Ninneman scored four goals in the opening 23 minutes as Lake Mills downed visiting Janesville Parker (0-1) 8-0 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday.Ninneman scored unassisted in the third and fifth minutes before adding scores in the seventh, assisted by Ava Schmidt, and 23rd, assisted by Mollie Cooper.Cooper (24th), Greta Wiedenfeld (29th), Devyn Crenshaw (42nd) and Addison Roberts (45th) also netted goals for the L-Cats (2-0-0).Lake Mills goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped one shot.After losing its opening matchup, Parker will travel to Evansville on Tuesday.LAKE MILLS 8, JANESVILLE PARKER 0Parker 0 0—0Lake Mills 6 2—8First HalfLM—A. Ninneman, 2:49. LM—A. Ninneman, 4:50. LM—A. Ninneman (Schmidt) 6:29. LM—A. Ninneman (Cooper) 22:10. LM—Cooper (Chavez) 23:10. LM—Wiedenfeld (Cooper) 28:41.Second HalfLM—Crenshaw (Chavez) 41:27. LM—Roberts (A. Ninneman) 44:41.Saves—Holzfuss (JP) 11, Kulow (LM) 1. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Sports High School Sports Girls Soccer Janesville Parker Recommended for you Trending Now