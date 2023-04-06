01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

LAKE MILLS — Sophomore Addie Ninneman scored four goals in the opening 23 minutes as Lake Mills downed visiting Janesville Parker (0-1) 8-0 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday.

Ninneman scored unassisted in the third and fifth minutes before adding scores in the seventh, assisted by Ava Schmidt, and 23rd, assisted by Mollie Cooper.

