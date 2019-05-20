The Janesville Parker girls soccer team found a pair of equalizers Monday to earn a 2-2 nonconference draw on the road against Monroe.
Both teams remained winless. Parker (0-12-2) snapped an 11-game losing streak, while Monroe (0-15-2) ended a 12-game skid.
Kourtney Walter put the Cheesemakers ahead at 5:21, but Parker's Mia Clarquist answered in the 41st minute on a penalty kick to tie the game, 1-1, going into halftime.
The goal was the first of her career.
"Mia did a good job coming back and getting the ball and finishing her scoring opportunities tonight,” Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. “She definitely was a standout player for us tonight.”
After Alexa Bader scored 12 seconds into the second half, the Vikings salvaged a draw when Clarquist scored in the 71st minute.
Clarquist beat three different Monroe players in one-on-one challenges before scoring from the 18-yard mark.
The Vikings host Fort Atkinson on Thursday and close the regular season Friday at home against Middleton.
PARKER 2, MONROE 2
Parker;1;1--2
Monroe;1;1--2
First half
M--Kourtney Walter (Alexa Bader), 5:21. JP--Mia Clarquist, 40:38.
Second half
M--Bader, 45:12. JP--Clarquist, 70:15.