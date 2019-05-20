The Janesville Parker girls soccer team found a pair of equalizers Monday to earn a 2-2 nonconference draw on the road against Monroe.

Both teams remained winless. Parker (0-12-2) snapped an 11-game losing streak, while Monroe (0-15-2) ended a 12-game skid.

Kourtney Walter put the Cheesemakers ahead at 5:21, but Parker's Mia Clarquist answered in the 41st minute on a penalty kick to tie the game, 1-1, going into halftime.

The goal was the first of her career.

"Mia did a good job coming back and getting the ball and finishing her scoring opportunities tonight,” Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. “She definitely was a standout player for us tonight.”

After Alexa Bader scored 12 seconds into the second half, the Vikings salvaged a draw when Clarquist scored in the 71st minute.

Clarquist beat three different Monroe players in one-on-one challenges before scoring from the 18-yard mark.

The Vikings host Fort Atkinson on Thursday and close the regular season Friday at home against Middleton.

PARKER 2, MONROE 2

Parker;1;1--2

Monroe;1;1--2

First half

M--Kourtney Walter (Alexa Bader), 5:21. JP--Mia Clarquist, 40:38.

Second half

M--Bader, 45:12. JP--Clarquist, 70:15.