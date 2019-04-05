01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Alexis Betker doubled her goal-scoring total Friday. 

The Racine Park midfielder scored four goals to lead the Panthers to a 5-0 nonconference girls soccer win over Janesville Parker. 

Betker now has eight goals in three games. Racine Park (2-1-0) has won its last two games since a season-opening loss to Oak Creek.

Panthers' forward Mikayla Smith added her second goal of the season. 

Full stats were not reported. 

Parker (0-4-0) was held goalless for the fourth straight game. The Vikings travel to Evansville on Monday. 

RACINE PARK 5, JANESVILLE PARKER 0

Racine Park goalscorers: Alexis Betker 4; Mikayla Smith 1.

Records: Racine Park 2-1-0, Janesville Parker 0-4-0. 

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.