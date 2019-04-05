Alexis Betker doubled her goal-scoring total Friday.

The Racine Park midfielder scored four goals to lead the Panthers to a 5-0 nonconference girls soccer win over Janesville Parker.

Betker now has eight goals in three games. Racine Park (2-1-0) has won its last two games since a season-opening loss to Oak Creek.

Panthers' forward Mikayla Smith added her second goal of the season.

Full stats were not reported.

Parker (0-4-0) was held goalless for the fourth straight game. The Vikings travel to Evansville on Monday.

RACINE PARK 5, JANESVILLE PARKER 0

Racine Park goalscorers: Alexis Betker 4; Mikayla Smith 1.

Records: Racine Park 2-1-0, Janesville Parker 0-4-0.