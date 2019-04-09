Entering Tuesday’s nonconference date with Oregon, the Janesville Craig girls soccer team had gone 46 consecutive matches without conceding more than two goals in a game.

That streak is over.

The Panthers scored a pair of goals in each half and held the visiting Cougars to a single shot on goal in a 4-0 win.

Craig (4-2-0) was shut out for the second time this season and had its three-game winning streak end.

“They’re one of the most complete teams I’ve ever seen,” Craig coach Bill McCabe said of Oregon. “They’re the best team we’ve faced this year.”

Oregon, ranked No. 2 in Division 2 in Tuesday’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Poll, improved to 2-0-0. The Panthers opened their season last week with a 6-0 win over Sun Prairie.

Avery Sanning (11:21) and Maddy Swartzmiller (12:21) scored a minute apart, capitalizing on a pair of counterattacks to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead within the first 15 minutes.

“Both goals came after we put a ball off the post,” McCabe said. “They kept pressure on us and were able to score a minute later.”

Jenna Bennett scored at 55:45 and Emma Halverson closed the scoring at 69:58.

Craig is scheduled to play a pair of games later this week at a nonconference tournament at Wisconsin Dells: Friday against Appleton North and Saturday against Stevens Point.

OREGON 4, CRAIG 0

Craig 0 0—0

Oregon 2 2—4

First half

O—Avery Sanning, 11:21. O—Maddy Swartzmiller (Kaitlyn Schrimpf), 12:21.

Second half

O—Jenna Bennett, 55:45. O—Emma Halverson, 69:58.

Saves—Maia Rowekamp (C) 2, Abby Trapp (C) 2, Malia Moyer (O) 1.