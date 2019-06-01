MONONA

Chloe Buescher brought the ball down with her chest and then beat her defender by spinning left toward the end line.

Her subsequent cross rolled teasingly in front of Monona Grove's net. Several of Buescher's teammates were in the area, but none were in position for what would have been a tap-in goal.

Milton's scoring chance fizzled. So did the Red Hawks' bid for a fifth straight regional title.

Monona Grove scored three times in a 10-minute span in the first half and didn't let up, easing to a 7-0 win Saturday over Milton in a WIAA Division 2 girls soccer regional final.

The third-seeded Silver Eagles (11-6-2) will face either Sauk Prairie or Reedsburg in a sectional semifinal Thursday.

No. 6 Milton, which had won its last two games, finished with a 9-6 record. The Red Hawks had rolled over Portage/Poynette, 9-2, in their playoff opener Tuesday.

But there weren't many scoring chances Saturday for Milton. Buescher's run down the end line in the second half didn't produce a shot, while Shelby Mack-Honold had a few good looks on free kicks.

The Silver Eagles scored in bunches.

Ashley Price broke the scoreless tie at 29:37, when she deflected a cross from Larissa Molstad into the top netting.

In the 38th minute, Gabi Arnold connected from outside the penalty area to make it 2-0.

And just over two minutes later, Vanessa Giallombardo fired a low shot from the left side of the net. The ball snuck through the hands of Milton keeper Ginny Atwood, leaving Emma Dyer alone to clean up the rebound.

But the final margin would've been much worse if not for Atwood. Milton's freshman keeper made a pair of big saves early in the first half and sprawled to kick away a Monona Grove chance in the 60th minute.

Atwood finished with 13 saves.

Molstad and Dyer each doubled their tallies with goals in the second half, while Emma Goke scored twice in the last five minutes for Monona Grove.

MONONA GROVE 7, MILTON 0

Milton;0;0--0

Monona Grove;3;4--7

First half

MG--Ashley Price (Larissa Molstad), 29:37. MG--Gabi Arnold, 37:22. MG--Emma Dyer (Vanessa Giallombardo), 39:39.

Second half

MG--Molstad (Giallombardo), 54:44. MG--Dyer (Arnold), 72:03. MG--Emma Goke, 85:59. MG--Goke, 88:18.

Saves--Ginny Atwood (Milt) 13, Sophie Wendt (MG) 5. Shots--Milt 11, MG 27. Shots on goal--Milt 5, MG 20. Corners--Milt 5, MG 6. Offsides--Milt 0, MG 5. Fouls--Milt 6, MG 18.

New Berlin West 6, Whitewater 0--The second-seeded Vikings breezed past the Whippets in a Division 3 regional final.

New Berlin West (18-4-1) will face either Grafton or Port Washington in a sectional semifinal, while Whitewater finished 7-11-2.