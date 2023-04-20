Milton bounced back to .500 with its third win in a row Thursday. The Red Hawks’ offense is rolling, scoring 21 goals in their last four games after a 6-0 Badger Conference win over Fort Atkinson (1-3-2 overall, 0-2-1 Badger Conference).
While its offense was impressive, Milton’s defense shined, too, conceding just four shots on goal in the game.
The Red Hawks’ Jayda Swopes scored the first goal of the game on an assist from Holly Morehart. Six minutes later, Ava Parke added to the Red Hawks’ lead after scoring a goal assisted by Ella Raess.
Milton (3-3, 2-1 conference) closed out the first half with two goals from Nayeli Kilen, both assisted by Swopes, to take a 4-0 lead.
In the second half, Swopes recorded her third assist of the night on a goal from Morehart. Jenna Kudrna closed out the game scoring on a pass from Morehart to secure a 6-0 victory.
Milton is scheduled to travel to Watertown for a game at 7 p.m. Monday.
MILTON 6, FORT ATKINSON 0
Milton 4 2—6
Fort Atkinson 0 0—0
First Half
M—Jayda Swopes (Holly Morehart) 5:41.
M—Ava Parke (Ella Raess) 12:00.
M—Nayeli Kilen (Swopes) 20:37.
M—Kilen (Swopes) 25:25.
Second Half
M—Morehart (Swopes) 67:17.
M—Jenna Kudrna (Morehart) 75:05.
Saves—Hannah Mirza (M) 4.
McFarland 6, Big Foot 0—Junior Elise Freeman scored twice in a McFarland girls soccer 6-0 victory over Big Foot on Thursday at McFarland High School.
McFarland (4-2-2 overall, 3-0 conference) remains in first place in the Rock Valley Conference. Big Foot (2-1-1, 1-1) is in fourth place. On Saturday, Big Foot will host Catholic Central, Lakeside Lutheran and Monroe for a quadrangular matchup.