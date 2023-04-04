MILTON — After a scoreless first half, Milton's girls soccer team let in four DeForest goals in the second in a 4-1 Badger East Conference loss to open the Red Hawks' season.
Cool, damp conditions and choppy field conditions led to the slow start. Milton played hard throughout, but several Red Hawks struggled with cramping after the break.
"It's nice to get back out," Milton coach Ryan Wagner said. "Tonight we had about five or six girls cramp up because we need some work on conditioning. It's always tough in the spring season, but it's good to get our first game in and the girls were excited for it. It's not the result we wanted, but I think we can learn from it."
The Norskies opened the scoring with a goal from Anya Carrillo. Milton goalie Hannah Mirza saved a DeForest shot, but Carrillo chased down the rebound and rolled the ball past a diving Mirza to put her team up 1-0.
The Red Hawks answered with a goal of their own. After Milton cleared the ball from its defensive end, senior Jenna Kudrna got onto the ball and sprinted down the field before firing a long-distance shot that sailed into the back of DeForest's net.
"Jen is always a speedy player on the wing and she uses her wheels," Wagner said. "She was blowing by girls at the 80-minute mark at the end of the game. We can always rely on her to shoot up and down. She can do it, and the team knows that. They utilize that a lot with her."
Joining Kudrna as impact players on the team this season are senior midfielder Jayda Swopes and senior defenders Maddie Cadd and Katie Storlid. Wagner said several younger players will have a chance to help the Red Hawks this season.
Mirza will also be a huge piece this year after an injury near the end of last season cut her time short. Her talents were on full display against the Norskies as she saved several shots on goal.
"She's going to be one of our standout players without a doubt because if a team gets by us, we always have her in the back as a wall," Wagner said. "She's definitely one of the top keepers, I think, in the Badger Conference. She'll help us a lot."
With a score tied 1-1, the relative lack of conditioning began to catch up with the Red Hawks, and Mirza subbed out of the game for a short period. DeForest took advantage and found ways past Milton's defenders to accumulate three more goals, including two by Kayla Carnarato.
As the season progresses, Milton's talented roster has a chance to grow together and claim a conference championship.
"The girls have definitely grooved pretty well together so far early in the season," Wagner said. "A lot of the seniors have high hopes of a successful season like winning the Badger Conference championship. If we're going to want to go that far, it's going to be a huge challenge for them. But I think they're up to the task, and we'll see what happens at the end of the season and how far we go."
Up next for Milton is a home game against Elkhorn at 7 p.m. Thursday.
DEFOREST 4, MILTON 1
DeForest;0;4—4
Milton;0;1—1
Second Half
D—Anya Carrillo.
M—Jenna Kudrna.
D—Payton Flowers.
D—Kayla Carnarato.
D—Carnarato.
