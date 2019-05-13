After playing seven consecutive road games, the Janesville Parker girls soccer team returned home Monday.

The Vikings couldn't keep pace with visiting Madison East, falling 10-0 in a Big Eight Conference game.

Seven players scored for Madison East (3-6-2, 3-3-1 Big Eight), led by Angelina Perez's hat trick.

Parker (0-9-1, 0-5-0 Big Eight) had not played since April 25 thanks to a series of postponements.

"We haven't played in a while and it definitely showed," Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. "We did not come out with a sense of urgency right away and we weren’t able to adjust. That was the result of the game."

The Vikings travel to Madison Memorial on Tuesday.

MADISON EAST 10, JANESVILLE PARKER 0

East;4;6--10

Parker;0;0--0

(Goal times not provided)

First half

ME--Angelina Perez. ME--Clara Fesemeyer. ME--Evelyn Anton. ME--Anton.

Second half

ME--Amira Haftendorn. ME--Perez. ME--Perez. ME--Monica Gutierrez. ME--Kira Gottschalk. ME--Nadia Wedge.