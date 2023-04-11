Janesville Craig lost 2-1 in heartbreaking fashion in a nonconference girls soccer matchup against Oconomowoc on Tuesday.
The Cougars held their own against the Raccoons for the entire contest and shined on the defensive end.
Oconomowoc scored the first goal of the game in the 13th minute to take a quick lead.
The Cougars were held scoreless until the 31st minute of the game with a goal from junior Grace Brown. On a corner kick, Craig’s Lilli Rick found Brown to tie the game at 1-1.
For the majority of the second half, the Cougars played hard on the defensive end and kept the game tied. Kaitlyn Kessler played a pivotal role in Craig’s defensive efforts.
“She’s a freshman, and I put her in the role of the sweeper, basically the most central defender,” Craig coach Casey Berg said. “She played the entire second half there as a freshman and basically anchored the defense. I just had a hunch that she would fit there and she did amazing. So I’m really proud of her because I put her in an unfamiliar spot, sort of without warning.”
Unfortunately for the Cougars, the Raccoons found an opening and scored the game winning goal in the 78th minute.
“It was a really heartbreaking loss,” Berg said. “It was by far the toughest loss of the season so far, when we were much closer to actually winning the game than our previous games so far this year.”
Craig’s difficult nonconference schedule has proved to show growth for the team this season. As conference play starts next week, Berg saw Craig play its best game so far.
“We had our best performance of the season so far in terms of two full halves of playing the way that I want to play,” Berg said. “We were still falling short just by a little bit and we need to go break the seal. We’re just growing a ton as a team, and I’m super proud of the way the girls played again tonight. It was an absolute battle of a game. Just an absolute dogfight.”
Craig’s next test will be at Milton at 7 p.m. Thursday.
