Janesville Craig put up a tough fight, but Madison West's talented roster came out with an 8-0 Big Eight Conference girls soccer win Thursday.
After giving up three goals in the first half with intense defensive pressure, the Cougars faced a challenge keeping up with the Regents in the second.
"They scored most of their second half goals on crosses where we did not mark up very well in the box because we were exhausted," Craig coach Casey Berg said. "A lot of tire legs and girls working extremely hard. They had a lot of great athletes and they put their chances away."
Despite the tough challenge, Berg was proud of the way his team banded together.
"There's no shame in losing unless in the process of losing you reveal your true character to be negative, blaming others, singling teammates out or complaining," Berg said. "Then I think there is shame in losing. But my team did not do that, and I don't think they ever will. So I'm very proud of them."
Against a tough opponent, the Cougars gained experience on the field.
"Tonight the lesson is that fighting for each other matters and it is what's most important," Berg said. "Tactically, we need to keep the intense defensive pressure and add better marking and better awareness right in front of our goal. It's easier said than done, soccer is hard."
Madison Memorial 19, Janesville Parker 0 — The Spartans beat the Vikings at Parker High School on Thursday night in a Big Eight Conference girls soccer game. Ten players scored for Memorial. On Tuesday, Parker will travel to Sun Prairie East.
